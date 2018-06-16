adbank One Day Volume Reaches $8,862.00 (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last seven days, adbank has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One adbank token can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. adbank has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and approximately $8,862.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003564 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018364 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015584 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00581265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00242958 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00045006 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00093421 BTC.

adbank Profile

adbank launched on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,953,700 tokens. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for adbank is adbank.network.

adbank Token Trading

adbank can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

