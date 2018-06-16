AdHive Market Capitalization Achieves $4.78 Million (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. AdHive has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $91,684.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdHive token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000677 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Qryptos and IDEX. Over the last week, AdHive has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002130 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000132 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000585 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About AdHive

ADH is a token. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,721,314 tokens. The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv.

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Qryptos. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

