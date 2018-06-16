Adobe Systems (ADBE) Shares Gap Down to $258.10

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $264.92, but opened at $258.10. Adobe Systems shares last traded at $251.82, with a volume of 9024200 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Bank of America increased their target price on Adobe Systems from $278.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe Systems from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Adobe Systems from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe Systems from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Adobe Systems from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.28.

The company has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 24.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Systems announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $1,124,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $696,047.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,322 shares in the company, valued at $16,637,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,819 shares of company stock valued at $10,451,729 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Systems in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe Systems in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Systems in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Systems in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Systems Company Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

