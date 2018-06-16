Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, June 1st.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ADRO. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on Aduro BioTech and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Aduro BioTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Aduro BioTech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aduro BioTech presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.92.

Shares of Aduro BioTech traded up $0.20, hitting $7.90, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 440,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,825. The firm has a market cap of $606.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.23. Aduro BioTech has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 39.00% and a negative net margin of 455.58%. The business had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Aduro BioTech news, insider Stephen T. Isaacs sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,596.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,300 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aduro BioTech during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Sofinnova Ventures Inc acquired a new position in Aduro BioTech during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aduro BioTech during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Aduro BioTech by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I monotherapy study, as well as in Phase 1b combination study with an anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitor; ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; and ADU-741 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

