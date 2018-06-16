Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.23.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts traded up $3.66, hitting $137.16, on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,652,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $137.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 4.47%.

In related news, insider Thomas Greco bought 8,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.77 per share, with a total value of $1,000,252.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,327.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1,148.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

