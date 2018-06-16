Advanced Energy (AEIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. Advanced Energy reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy will report full year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Advanced Energy.

Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Advanced Energy had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The firm had revenue of $195.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In other news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 55,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $3,465,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy by 5,051.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 106,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 104,106 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Advanced Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Advanced Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Advanced Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy traded down $2.78, reaching $63.09, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 669,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,584. Advanced Energy has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Advanced Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power systems, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

