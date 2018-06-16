Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, May 25th.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine cut Advanced Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Advanced Energy from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Advanced Energy from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Advanced Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.26. 598,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,381. Advanced Energy has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $195.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.92 million. Advanced Energy had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Advanced Energy will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 55,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $3,465,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,929 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy by 597.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 23,525 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 162,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,408,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 651,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,632,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy by 5,051.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 106,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 104,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy in the first quarter valued at $727,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power systems, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

