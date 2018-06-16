Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Sets New 1-Year High and Low at $16.79

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) reached a new 52-week high and low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.79 and last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 3046627 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.77 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 204.25, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $688,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 693,772 shares in the company, valued at $7,645,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 13,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $182,356.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,986.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 735,812 shares of company stock worth $10,557,514. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.1% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 86,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 206,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

