Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Advantage Oil & Gas (NYSE:AAV) (TSE:AAV) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Advantage Oil & Gas earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.5405819647538 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advantage Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.44.

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas traded down $0.05, reaching $3.05, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 137,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $577.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.57. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $7.35.

Advantage Oil & Gas (NYSE:AAV) (TSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $58.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.09 million. Advantage Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 25.18%. research analysts expect that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company primarily focuses on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Alberta.

