Aecon Group (ARE) PT Lowered to C$20.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$20.37 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, May 24th. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ARE. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Aecon Group from a “tender” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$20.37 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.65.

Shares of Aecon Group stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$15.71. The company had a trading volume of 431,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,545. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$14.13 and a 12-month high of C$20.06.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$543.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$732.40 million. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 3.24%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Infrastructure, Energy, Mining, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in asphalt production and aggregates, municipal construction, commercial site design, and material engineering and design activities.

