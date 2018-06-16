Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Earns Buy Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins restated their buy rating on shares of Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 24th. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s FY2018 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ARE. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Aecon Group from a tender rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$20.37 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. CIBC dropped their price target on Aecon Group from C$20.37 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Aecon Group from C$20.37 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aecon Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.65.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group traded up C$0.02, hitting C$15.71, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 431,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,545. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$14.13 and a 52-week high of C$20.06.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.20). Aecon Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of C$543.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$732.40 million.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Infrastructure, Energy, Mining, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in asphalt production and aggregates, municipal construction, commercial site design, and material engineering and design activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.