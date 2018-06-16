Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Friday, May 25th. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AEGN. BidaskClub lowered Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Aegion traded up $0.50, hitting $25.91, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.20 million, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Aegion has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $28.19.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $324.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.97 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. research analysts predict that Aegion will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alfred L. Woods sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $181,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,686.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Aegion in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 11,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegion in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil companies.

