Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151,785 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of AerCap worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap traded up $0.20, hitting $54.75, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,324. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $44.69 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.80.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. AerCap had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.90.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

