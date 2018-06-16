Systematic Financial Management LP Has $2.04 Million Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AerCap by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,711,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,018,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap traded up $0.20, reaching $54.75, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,232,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,324. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $44.69 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AerCap from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on AerCap in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.90.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

