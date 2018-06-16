Aerohive Networks (HIVE) vs. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) Financial Comparison

Aerohive Networks (NYSE: HIVE) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Aerohive Networks has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aerohive Networks and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerohive Networks $152.90 million 1.52 -$22.92 million ($0.41) -10.39 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions $1.81 billion 1.24 -$152.60 million $0.47 26.79

Aerohive Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions. Aerohive Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aerohive Networks and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerohive Networks -13.93% -95.00% -15.69% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions -11.34% 7.80% 2.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Aerohive Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Aerohive Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aerohive Networks and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerohive Networks 0 1 1 0 2.50 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 1 3 13 0 2.71

Aerohive Networks presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 23.24%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus target price of $16.13, suggesting a potential upside of 28.14%. Given Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allscripts Healthcare Solutions is more favorable than Aerohive Networks.

Summary

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions beats Aerohive Networks on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aerohive Networks Company Profile

Aerohive Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services. Its cloud-based product comprises HiveManager NG, a network management application that features an updated user, improved troubleshooting, and expanded access to data and analytics, as well as an upgraded cloud-deployment platform. The company sells its products to industry verticals, including education, distributed enterprises, retail, healthcare, and healthcare through a network of authorized value-added resellers, value-added distributors, and managed service providers. Aerohive Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The company's Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company's Netsmart segment operates in and provides software and technology solutions to the health and human services, and post-acute sectors of health care. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

