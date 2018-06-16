Aeron (ARN) Price Tops $0.80

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00012249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Tidex and Kuna. Aeron has a market capitalization of $10.41 million and $5.04 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aeron

Aeron’s launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero.

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Tidex, IDEX, Kucoin, Binance, Radar Relay, Kuna, Coinrail and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

