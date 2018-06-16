AEterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AEterna Zentaris’ earnings. AEterna Zentaris posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AEterna Zentaris will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AEterna Zentaris.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.96. AEterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 106.80% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $24.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEZS shares. ValuEngine cut AEterna Zentaris from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on AEterna Zentaris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of AEterna Zentaris in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised AEterna Zentaris from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AEterna Zentaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.83.

AEterna Zentaris traded up $0.02, hitting $2.14, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 101,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,695. AEterna Zentaris has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.98.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

