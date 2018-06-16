Aeternity Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.83 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Aeternity has a market cap of $610.90 million and approximately $5.83 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. One Aeternity token can now be purchased for approximately $2.62 or 0.00040024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Binance, Koinex and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00086422 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000636 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

SafeCoin (SFE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeternity Token Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 273,685,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,020,472 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Liqui, LATOKEN, CoinBene, Binance, IDAX, Fatbtc, Abucoins, Lykke Exchange, Koinex, DragonEX, HitBTC, BigONE, OOOBTC, Mercatox, ZB.COM and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

