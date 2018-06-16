Insider Selling: Ag Growth International Inc (AFN) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) Director Gary Keith Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.00, for a total value of C$580,000.00.

Gary Keith Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

On Tuesday, June 5th, Gary Keith Anderson sold 2,000 shares of Ag Growth International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.50, for a total value of C$115,000.00.

On Monday, May 28th, Gary Keith Anderson sold 4,500 shares of Ag Growth International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.28, for a total value of C$262,260.00.

On Thursday, April 12th, Gary Keith Anderson sold 14,400 shares of Ag Growth International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.02, for a total value of C$763,488.00.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Gary Keith Anderson sold 500 shares of Ag Growth International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.00, for a total value of C$27,500.00.

Shares of TSE AFN traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$57.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,626. Ag Growth International Inc has a 52 week low of C$47.08 and a 52 week high of C$60.63.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$214.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$211.80 million. Ag Growth International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Laurentian raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.38.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.