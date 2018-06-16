AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, June 1st.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGEAS/S from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 21st.

AGEAS/S traded down $0.80, reaching $50.55, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 3,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,968. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AGEAS/S has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $54.09.

AGEAS/S Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire and other damage to property, and other insurance products.

