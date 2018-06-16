Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) traded down 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.59. 5,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 407,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Agile Therapeutics to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 21st. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on Agile Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agile Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 20,654 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 66,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 29,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 55,937 shares during the period. Broadfin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $964,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 277,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.