Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Now Covered by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) in a research note released on Wednesday, May 30th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $101.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.55.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals opened at $93.22 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $97.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 2.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.03). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 822.32% and a negative return on equity of 61.70%. The business had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 2,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $170,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,173.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kaye I. Foster-Cheek sold 6,800 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $557,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $737,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,077 shares of company stock worth $15,282,549. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $392,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 107,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

