AGNC Investment Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th.

NASDAQ AGNC traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.90. 8,690,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,616,103. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 122.47%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGNC. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.25 target price (down from $21.25) on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.