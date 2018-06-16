Agrello Price Hits $0.11 (CRYPTO:DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last week, Agrello has traded down 31.7% against the dollar. One Agrello token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001731 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Mercatox and YoBit. Agrello has a market capitalization of $9.54 million and $106,976.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Agrello alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003573 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00018308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015652 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00583305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00243965 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00044883 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00093863 BTC.

Agrello Profile

Agrello’s launch date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,978,873 tokens. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.org. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Agrello

Agrello can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, RightBTC, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agrello should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Agrello using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Agrello Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrello and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.