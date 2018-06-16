Ahold Delhaize (AD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ahold Delhaize (AMS:AD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €19.73 ($22.94).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on shares of Ahold Delhaize and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.20 ($23.49) price target on shares of Ahold Delhaize and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($23.84) price target on shares of Ahold Delhaize and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cfra set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Ahold Delhaize and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of Ahold Delhaize and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th.

Ahold Delhaize traded up €0.21 ($0.24), hitting €18.56 ($21.58), during trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 6,730,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,970,000. Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of €14.72 ($17.12) and a twelve month high of €20.42 ($23.74).

Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

