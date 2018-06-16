AidCoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $520,154.00 (CRYPTO:AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. During the last seven days, AidCoin has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. AidCoin has a market cap of $4.49 million and $520,154.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AidCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001701 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003576 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018460 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015336 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00584985 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00247670 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00046645 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00095682 BTC.

About AidCoin

AidCoin was first traded on November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,329,478 tokens. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

