Aigang Hits Market Capitalization of $1.51 Million (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Aigang token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0783 or 0.00001195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Bancor Network. Aigang has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $29,701.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aigang has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003572 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018477 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015330 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00587167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00242524 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00044922 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00093734 BTC.

About Aigang

Aigang launched on November 14th, 2017. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,321,214 tokens. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aigang’s official website is aigang.network. The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork.

Buying and Selling Aigang

Aigang can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

