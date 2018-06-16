Liberum Capital Downgrades Air Partner (AIR) to Under Review

Air Partner (LON:AIR) was downgraded by research analysts at Liberum Capital to an “under review” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 31st.

Shares of LON AIR remained flat at $GBX 109 ($1.45) during midday trading on Thursday. 163,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,983. Air Partner has a one year low of GBX 99.75 ($1.33) and a one year high of GBX 156 ($2.08).

Get Air Partner alerts:

In related news, insider Richard Jackson purchased 12,500 shares of Air Partner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,970.71).

About Air Partner

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter broking services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Jets, Private Jets, Freight, and Consulting & Training. The company provides commercial jet charter services for 20 to 500 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment teams, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; and private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for business and leisure corporates, high net worth individuals, and governments.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Partner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Partner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.