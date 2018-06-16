Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 1st.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

ATSG stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.24. 337,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,707. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $27.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.15 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider W Joseph Payne sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $281,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,023.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,307.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,600 shares of company stock worth $374,133 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 721,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after buying an additional 152,227 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $871,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 344.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 37,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 449,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after buying an additional 337,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

