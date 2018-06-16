Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th.

Aircastle has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Aircastle has a payout ratio of 64.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Aircastle to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

Shares of NYSE:AYR traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $20.87. 590,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,160. Aircastle has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.83.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.73 million. Aircastle had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Aircastle will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Aircastle from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Aircastle from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Aircastle in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

In other news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 7,887,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $167,441,625.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. The company also invests in other aviation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its aircraft portfolio comprised 236 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 43 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

