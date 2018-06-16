Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.53.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. TheStreet raised Akamai Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $593,316.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Wheaton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,879 shares of company stock worth $3,550,397. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,048 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $18,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 31,369 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 27.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,068,324 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $75,815,000 after buying an additional 229,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,632. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $78.28.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.37 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $417.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

