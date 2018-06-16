Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, June 1st.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.51. The stock had a trading volume of 24,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,816. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $33.39.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 7.14%. research analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

