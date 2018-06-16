Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Alamo Group an industry rank of 115 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th.

ALG stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.70. 744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,156. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Alamo Group has a 1-year low of $83.31 and a 1-year high of $120.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $238.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.70 million. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 5.00%. equities research analysts predict that Alamo Group will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.50%.

In other news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 374 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $37,089.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,740.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rick Parod acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.68 per share, for a total transaction of $114,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,845.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,774 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,346 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,099,000 after buying an additional 301,224 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter valued at $19,652,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 770.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 31,370 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 43,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 24,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,749,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Agricultural, and European. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; cutters for heavy-duty and intensive use applications; and heavy duty tractors-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and parts.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alamo Group (ALG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.