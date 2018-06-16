Alamos Gold (AGI) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alamos Gold earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.5244832355891 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms have commented on AGI. TheStreet raised Alamos Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Desjardins raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.46. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $8.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

