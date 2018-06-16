Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Albany International (AIN) Stock Price

News stories about Albany International (NYSE:AIN) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Albany International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the textile maker an impact score of 46.6020660329985 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued a “weight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of Albany International opened at $62.25 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.58. Albany International has a 52 week low of $49.20 and a 52 week high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $229.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.50 million. Albany International had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Albany International will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 6th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textile and materials processing businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, dryer fabrics, and process belts.

