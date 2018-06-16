Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 135,990 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Albemarle worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 497.9% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,506,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,725,000 after buying an additional 1,254,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,462,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $784,785,000 after buying an additional 400,323 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $34,965,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 805,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,682,000 after buying an additional 144,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 1,339.4% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 119,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,242,000 after buying an additional 110,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $93.33. 1,698,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,926. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $86.75 and a 1-year high of $144.99. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $821.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.20 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 29.19%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.16.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

