Albireo (ALBO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Albireo (NASDAQ:ALBO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a $69.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Albireo in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut Albireo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Albireo in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Albireo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. Albireo has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $39.87.

Albireo (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($3.90). The business had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 million. equities research analysts predict that Albireo will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jan Mattsson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $806,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,535.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albireo by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 109,017 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albireo during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Eversept Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Albireo during the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Albireo during the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Albireo during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,974,000. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis.

