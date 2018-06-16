Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Given a $70.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) received a $70.00 price objective from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Wednesday, May 30th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AA. ValuEngine downgraded Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Shares of Alcoa opened at $45.34 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.01.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. analysts predict that Alcoa will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BP PLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. BP PLC now owns 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,279,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,385,000 after buying an additional 3,559,958 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 313,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 75,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company offers aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage and food. It also engages in the aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses; and generation and sale of renewable energy, as well as provision of ancillary services.

