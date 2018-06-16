Canaccord Genuity Reiterates $20.00 Price Target for Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR)

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) received a $20.00 target price from equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Thursday, June 7th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ALDR. BidaskClub raised Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 price objective on Alder Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alder Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

ALDR opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.50). research analysts expect that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will post -4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 12,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $217,073.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark James Litton sold 22,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $405,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,049 shares of company stock valued at $805,303 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 41,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine and other serious neurological or inflammatory conditions in the United States, Australia, and Ireland.

