Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report earnings per share of $1.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.59. Alexion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $930.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.50 million. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Nomura raised their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price (up from $147.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.37.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.79 per share, with a total value of $1,207,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,763.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Orloff sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $250,690.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 34,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.52. 2,212,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,806. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $102.10 and a fifty-two week high of $149.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

