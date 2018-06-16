ValuEngine Lowers Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) to Sell

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 6th.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AQN. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $494.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.96 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 717,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 73,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,732,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,329,000 after buying an additional 264,815 shares during the period. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $665,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 28,286 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

