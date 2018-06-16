Alibaba Group (BABA) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alibaba Group earned a news impact score of 0.35 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 47.5540849209241 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Alibaba Group traded down $2.86, reaching $208.00, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 28,665,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,003,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $133.55 and a one year high of $211.70. The company has a market capitalization of $540.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.54.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $219.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $204.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.75.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

