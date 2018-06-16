RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 252 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 157,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,866,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $666,671,000 after acquiring an additional 275,841 shares during the last quarter. 37.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BABA traded down $2.86 on Friday, hitting $208.00. 28,660,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,003,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.54. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $133.55 and a 52-week high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.75.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

