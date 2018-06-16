Align Technology (ALGN) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.18

Media coverage about Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Align Technology earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 46.7546775666101 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $362.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,632. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $144.01 and a fifty-two week high of $370.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 93.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $436.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALGN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.44.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 82,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.75, for a total transaction of $20,725,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 222,399 shares in the company, valued at $56,211,347.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Olson sold 1,505 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.05, for a total transaction of $502,745.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,141.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,434 shares of company stock valued at $51,437,919 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

