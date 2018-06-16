Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 1st.

ALIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 30th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th.

ALIM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. 154,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,671. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $58.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 646.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,559,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082,673 shares during the quarter. Alimera Sciences accounts for about 2.8% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 5.15% of Alimera Sciences worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

