All Sports 24-Hour Volume Tops $17.36 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 16th. Over the last week, All Sports has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. One All Sports token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001848 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CoinTiger, Huobi and OKEx. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $98.28 million and approximately $17.36 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003579 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018472 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015402 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00587386 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00242675 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00044901 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00093265 BTC.

All Sports Token Profile

All Sports was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 815,387,987 tokens. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com.

All Sports Token Trading

All Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

