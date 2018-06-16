Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.77 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will announce earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.25. Allegiant Travel reported earnings of $2.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of $10.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $11.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $15.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $425.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.10 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $172.00 price objective (up from $157.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.54 to $172.92 in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.49.

Shares of Allegiant Travel traded down $0.10, hitting $149.45, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 213,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,397. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $111.54 and a 1-year high of $181.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.32%.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Scott Sheldon sold 4,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.67, for a total transaction of $725,221.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,448.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 11,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

