Allegion Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

Allegion has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Allegion has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allegion to earn $4.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

NYSE ALLE traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $82.07. 1,195,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,669. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Allegion had a return on equity of 102.62% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $613.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Allegion will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

