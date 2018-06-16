Tredje AP fonden Acquires 840 Shares of Allegion (ALLE)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Allegion were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegion stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Allegion has a 12-month low of $73.85 and a 12-month high of $89.81.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $613.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.47 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 102.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.60.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

