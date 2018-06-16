Alliance Holdings GP (AHGP) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Alliance Holdings GP (NASDAQ:AHGP) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, May 23rd.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AHGP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliance Holdings GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Alliance Holdings GP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alliance Holdings GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Holdings GP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

AHGP stock remained flat at $$28.37 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Alliance Holdings GP has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $31.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Alliance Holdings GP (NASDAQ:AHGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.77. Alliance Holdings GP had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $457.04 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Alliance Holdings GP by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,797 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 65,782 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Alliance Holdings GP by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 631,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,929,000 after acquiring an additional 192,184 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Alliance Holdings GP by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 608,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,305,000 after acquiring an additional 147,988 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in Alliance Holdings GP by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 398,033 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 251,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alliance Holdings GP by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 715,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,155,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Holdings GP Company Profile

Alliance Holdings GP, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. It operates through Illinois Basin and Appalachia segments. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

